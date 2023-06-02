Studio behind Stranger Things games for Android and iOS will shut down

BonusXP, the video game studio that worked with Netflix to launch its gaming initiative and introduced Stranger Things-based titles to mobile devices as well as desktops and consoles, is closing. The Texas-based studio announced the closure via its social media this week.

Founded in 2012, BonusXP started its journey as an independent studio. However, it started adding licensed games to its portfolio based on Netflix properties in 2017. “We’ve begun the difficult process of winding down operations at BonusXP. We’ve enjoyed making games for you for the last 11 years,” the studio said in a message posted on Twitter.

We have begun the difficult process of ceasing operations at BonusXP. We have enjoyed making games for you over the last 11 years. Our focus is on helping our team find their next opportunities. If you are looking for great game talent, please contact us at [email protected] — BonusXP (@BonusXP) June 1, 2023

The first game created by BonusXP based on the Stranger Things series was called Stranger Things: The Game. In 2021, Netflix brought the title to mobile devices as Stranger Things: 1984. The game studio also developed Stranger Things 3: The Game, which the streaming giant bought as part of its first mobile games.

In addition to the Stranger Things titles, BonusXP developed The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance Tactics, based on the Netflix fantasy adventure series. It was released in 2020 on multiple platforms including Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Microsoft Windows and macOS. We still don’t know the reason for the sudden end of the studio, even more so at a time when Netflix makes it clear that it is increasing its efforts in the games division a lot, but with luck, the dismissed professionals will be reallocated as soon as possible. Have you been enjoying Netflix games?