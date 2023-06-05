Street Fighter 6 sparks controversy over Cammy’s overly sexy look

- Advertisement -

Last Friday (02), we had the launch of the long-awaited and acclaimed (read our review here) Street Fighter 6. Bringing a new story mode and many features to maintain the longevity of the title, it is a consensus that this has already become one of the most darlings of the series. Street Fighter has always been known for its extremely detailed characters with very defined bodies, both male and female. Anyway, we already have some people taking offense at the depiction of some characters in the latest title.

Over the weekend, there were negative reactions towards one of the characters in Street Fighter 6, more specifically, the assassin Cammy. It's all down to her classic outfit that can be unlocked in-game. Some believe that Cammy's alternate look is overly sexy and that it exposes the character's body too much, allowing her to perform some awkward poses and movements when wearing it.

On social networks, some users ask for the banning of the skin or for an adjustment in it that makes it less "obscene".

Street Fighter 6 BACKLASH! Media is FURIOUS Cammy is sexy again! Says it HURTS real women!https://t.co/L5gcOKXZjs pic.twitter.com/EP34WPyxal — Flash (@YellowFlashGuy) June 2, 2023