Street Fighter 6 presents its first teaser and confirms that it is already in development

Although it was already expected that Capcom would continue with its successful saga of fights, the company has decided to surprise us all with the premiere of a small teaser during the grand finale of the Capcom Pro Tour 2021 to confirm the arrival of Street Fighter 6. So , if at the moment no additional information has been revealed, Capcom itself makes it clear in the description of this video: «It’s official: Street Fighter 6 is in development! Stay tuned for more news in the summer of 2022«.

With less than a minute in advance, in this video we can see a fairly similar character aesthetic to the last installment, yes, with a notable leap in quality that predicts a more luxurious delivery in details and “realism”. In fact, this new installment is expected to follow a lot along the lines presented by its predecessor, continuing its full story mode and a great focus on the competitive part.

So, I could not miss of course the presence of the absolute icon of the franchise, Ryu, in his battle attire. Although we are surprised that Capcom has chosen to Luke’s only accompaniment, one of the latest additions to the cast, present exclusively in one of the DLCs, arrived last November. And it seems that the company wants to give greater prominence and relevance to this fighter.

Although at the moment more details are unknown about when we will be able to see this new installment, with the only date of new details for this summer, it would not be surprising that Capcom is preparing the arrival of this game for the end of this year, coinciding with the celebration of the 35th anniversary of the saga.

However, although Street Fighter 6 has undoubtedly been the great protagonist, this competition was also the stage to present ‘Capcom Fighting Collection’, a compilation of classic titles of the genre that will arrive on PS4, Xbox, Switch and PC on June 24, recovering ten great deliveries such as: