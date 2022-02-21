Tech NewsGaming

Street Fighter 6 presents its first teaser and confirms that it is already in development

By: Brian Adam

Date:

Share post:

Although it was already expected that Capcom would continue with its successful saga of fights, the company has decided to surprise us all with the premiere of a small teaser during the grand finale of the Capcom Pro Tour 2021 to confirm the arrival of Street Fighter 6. So , if at the moment no additional information has been revealed, Capcom itself makes it clear in the description of this video: «It’s official: Street Fighter 6 is in development! Stay tuned for more news in the summer of 2022«.

With less than a minute in advance, in this video we can see a fairly similar character aesthetic to the last installment, yes, with a notable leap in quality that predicts a more luxurious delivery in details and “realism”. In fact, this new installment is expected to follow a lot along the lines presented by its predecessor, continuing its full story mode and a great focus on the competitive part.

So, I could not miss of course the presence of the absolute icon of the franchise, Ryu, in his battle attire. Although we are surprised that Capcom has chosen to Luke’s only accompaniment, one of the latest additions to the cast, present exclusively in one of the DLCs, arrived last November. And it seems that the company wants to give greater prominence and relevance to this fighter.

Although at the moment more details are unknown about when we will be able to see this new installment, with the only date of new details for this summer, it would not be surprising that Capcom is preparing the arrival of this game for the end of this year, coinciding with the celebration of the 35th anniversary of the saga.

To

However, although Street Fighter 6 has undoubtedly been the great protagonist, this competition was also the stage to present ‘Capcom Fighting Collection’, a compilation of classic titles of the genre that will arrive on PS4, Xbox, Switch and PC on June 24, recovering ten great deliveries such as:

    • Darkstalkers: The Night Warriors
    • Night Warriors: Darkstalkers’ Revenge
    • Vampire Savior: The Lord of Vampire
    • Vampire Hunter 2: Darkstalkers’ Revenge
    • Vampire Savior 2: The Lord of Vampire
    • Red Earth
    • Cyberbots: Fullmetal Madness
    • Super Gem Fighter Mini Mix
    • Super Puzzle Fighter II Turbo
    • Hyper Street Fighter II
Previous articleTCL TABMAX 10.4, the new TCL tablet, with 8000mAh, 6 GB of RAM, 256 GB of space and just over 200 euros
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Related articles

Gaming

Street Fighter 6 presents its first teaser and confirms that it is already in development

Although it was already expected that Capcom would continue with its successful saga of fights, the company has...
Android

TCL TABMAX 10.4, the new TCL tablet, with 8000mAh, 6 GB of RAM, 256 GB of space and just over 200 euros

Tablets are the ideal device for drawing, watching series and movies or playing games without relying on the...
Android

Realme fast charging will reach its maximum speed on February 28 on board the Realme GT 2 Pro

Fast charging is the feature associated with mobile phone batteries that has advanced the most in...
Google

This little-known Google Chrome trick makes it much easier to go back in history

Browsing the Internet you can start reading about lizards and end up on Google Play Services,...

Follow us

At Techsmart we provide you the information gathered from different resources about Tech Industry. We do not own any images or content shared on the website unless we declare that we have copyright in the image or content. If you find anything copyrighted on the site, please contact us

Browse

Editor's Pick

All the new Galaxy S22 and Tab S8 already in pre-order on Amazon!

Android 0
  In a period in which there are few electronic...

Why many influencers are leaving Instagram

Apps 0
Share on Twitter Share on Facebook Share on...

Telefónica and Movistar suffer a breakdown: it is possible that your call service is inactive

Editor's Pick 0
If you are a customer of Movistarboth on your...

Popular

This is the story of the transition from PowerPC chips to Intel Apple

Tech News 0
Apple, a company that began in a garage and...

“Joker” malware Strikes again : these 16 applications, are harmful

Editor's Pick 0
The "Joker" malware strikes again: if you have installed...

This would have been the Nokia N95 with Android: filtered a sliding prototype with triple camera

Android 0
If a few days ago we saw how Nokia...

© 2021 voonze.com.