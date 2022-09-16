Street Fighter 6: New trailer shows more characters, closed beta test and more

Update (09/15/2022) – GS

During its participation in the Tokyo Game Show 2022, Capcom revealed more news about the highly anticipated Street 6. In addition to four new , the company also detailed the World Tour and Battle Hub modes, as well as the new Extreme Battle mode, in addition to the reveal of an upcoming Beta Test! Starting with the news announced for the World Tour and Battle Hub, including: world tour – Players will be able to create their own avatars with a wide variety of customization options to reflect their personal tastes, styles and talents. As you progress through the immersive story mode, you can improve your avatar’s strength through street fights with various NPCs, in addition to meeting masters like Ryu and Chun-Li, who will teach you special moves from their own repertoire. World Tour denizens and opponents never turn down a challenge, with instant transitions between conversations and fights.

The new Extreme Battle mode enters the Fighting Ground to offer a new way to spice up matches with non-traditional parameters. These fast-paced and frenetic battles are defined by new rules and tricks that make each match an experience for everyone. The rules define the players' victory conditions, while the gimmicks add a new level of fun, like an out-of-control bull sporadically crossing the battlefield. Two new commentators have been revealed for the Real-Time Narration feature: Kosuke Hiraiwa (turn-by-turn narrator) and His Excellency Demon Kakka (commentator). Kosuke Hiraiwa is a well-known eSports presenter who lends his experience and professionalism to Street Fighter 6. HE Demon Kakka is the lead singer of Japanese heavy metal band Seikima-ll. While they comment on their matches in Japanese, there will be on-screen subtitles in any of the 13 supported languages, including Europeian Portuguese if subtitles have been enabled. Lastly, a Closed Beta Testing will take place from the 7th to the 10th of October 2022 on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S and Steam, with cross-play enabled! The Closed Beta Test includes Ranked Matches, Casual Matches, Battle Hub Matches, Open Tournament, Extreme Battle, Game Center and Training. Eight characters will be playable during testing: Ryu, Chun-Li, Luke, Jamie, Guile, Kimberly, Juri and Ken. So, what do you think of the news?

Update (08/08/2022) – GS

Street Fighter 6: new video gameplay of Juri and newcomer Kimberly

Street Fighter 4's Juri was announced as part of the new game's cast, something that many already knew from leaks on the internet. In the new video, we can see that she maintains a similar visual style as in the past, but with some updates. The character's attacks also refer to the classics of Street Fighter 4, but have been adjusted, extended or changed for this new title.

In addition to Juri, Capcom also revealed newcomer Kimberly, who was introduced as Guy's apprentice, obsessed with '80s popular culture and dreaming of becoming a full-fledged ninja. Kimberly adopts the Bunshinryu style and uses her physical strength to prepare opponents for various special attacks. Hiding in smoke or using a shuriken bomb are just a few of her skills, making her a cool, lethal ninja. So, what do you think of the new characters?

Update (06/03/20220) – GS

Street Fighter 6 gets new trailer, details and release date for 2023

During the last PlayStation State of Play, Capcom announced several new features of its games, including the long-awaited remake of Resident Evil 4. In February of this year, the company announced Street Fighter 6, but did not give many details about the game. At the Sony event, the project won a new trailer, as well as more details about the gameplay news and the 2023 release window. Another highlight is the game’s new logo, even more so after the company was accused of reusing the logo from an image bank. Powered by Capcom’s proprietary RE Engine, Street Fighter 6 contains three distinct game modes: Fighting Ground, World Tour and Battle Hub. The experience also includes innovative gameplay features as well as enhanced visuals in every aspect. Highlights of the news include: Brand new Game Modes: The Street Fighter franchise continues to improve and redefine the fighting game genre with the introduction of three new core game modes – Fighting Ground, World Tour and Battle Hub.

The Street Fighter franchise continues to improve and redefine the fighting game genre with the introduction of three new core game modes – Fighting Ground, World Tour and Battle Hub. In-Game Narration: The Real-Time Narration feature incorporates voices from famous fighting game community (FGC) commentators such as Jeremy “Vicious” Lopez and Ryutaro “Aru” Noda into the game! Players will have a selection of personalities to narrate play by play with easy-to-understand explanations of gameplay. This feature will also support subtitles in 13 languages ​​for even more accessibility.

The Real-Time Narration feature incorporates voices from famous fighting game community (FGC) commentators such as Jeremy “Vicious” Lopez and Ryutaro “Aru” Noda into the game! Players will have a selection of personalities to narrate play by play with easy-to-understand explanations of gameplay. This feature will also support subtitles in 13 languages ​​for even more accessibility. New Control Scheme: the Classic Control Type is back, along with a new option. Modern Control Type allows players to join the action with simplified controls. Special moves are made easier to perform by combining a button plus a direction.

the Classic Control Type is back, along with a new option. Modern Control Type allows players to join the action with simplified controls. Special moves are made easier to perform by combining a button plus a direction. New Basic Fighting Mechanics: Street Fighter 6 introduces the Drive System, a new bar used to perform five different techniques to enhance players’ offensive and defensive capabilities: Drive Impact, Drive Parry, Overdrive Art, Drive Rush and Drive Reversal. In addition to new gameplay features, Street Fighter 6 also brings together game modes from previous titles, including Arcade Mode, online matches, Training Mode, battles versus locations, and more. From the playable characters, from iconic World Warriors like Ryu and Chun-Li to the recent Luke and breakdancing expert Jamie, players will have a wide range of fighting styles and skills to master. The new game will be available for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S and PC.

Update (02/21/2022) – MR

Finally! Capcom officially reveals Street Fighter 6 with trailer

Capcom will continue to invest in the Street Fighter franchise, one of the oldest and most popular in the gaming industry. 35 years after its debut, the saga will gain the sixth official chapter. Recently, there were rumors that the company would present the game in the official finals of the Street Fighter tournament.

In the trailer, the franchise’s most iconic character, Ryu, appears older and prepares to face newcomer Luke, who joined the series’ roster in Street Fighter V Champion Edition as DLC.

The trailer does not reveal gameplay or any other details, it is only intended to confirm that Capcom is already working on the new title. Nor should it be believed that the graphics will be at the video level, as they must not have been created in the game engine. However, it is possible that Capcom may have used the RE Engine, known for the incredible graphics of Resident Evil, to create the trailer, but it must be developed in a completely different one. Capcom also did not reveal a possible release window, but confirmed that it will provide more information in June. Possibly, she should reveal a video with the title’s gameplay and which platforms it will be released for.

You can check out the top PC, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, and PlayStation releases for February 2022 here.

Original text – 02/14/2022

New Street Fighter? Capcom starts mysterious countdown with tournament final ending

Capcom posted a mysterious countdown on its website to reveal something mysterious in the company’s Street Fighter tournament finals. Recently, Brawlhalla announced a crossover with Street Fighter to bring Ryu, Chun-Li, and others into the game.

There are no indications of what the company will announce, but the end of it coincides with the conclusion of the Street Fighter tournament organized by Capcom.

⏳👀 https://t.co/FxZzPqGMvo — Capcom USA (@CapcomUSA_) February 14, 2022

From Friday (18) to Sunday (20), 31 professional Street Fighter V: Champion Edition players will face off to crown a champion. Fans note that the Street Fighter franchise will turn 35 this year and Capcom recently confirmed that it would celebrate the date and hinted that it should reveal something related to the game:

Please prepare for the future of the Street Fighter franchise.”

In January, the company also posted about the franchise’s anniversary on its official Twitter.

HERE COMES A NEW ANNIVERSARY! Cheers to 35 years of epic fights, fireballs and iconic rivalries!

⬇️↘️➡️👊#StreetFighter #SF35th pic.twitter.com/QHgExSwsMM — Street Fighter (@StreetFighter) January 10, 2022

There’s no guarantee that the franchise’s anniversary will actually be marked with a new game, but Capcom has celebrated Street Fighter anniversaries with releases in the past. In 2017, the company celebrated the franchise’s 30th anniversary with the release of the Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection, which included 12 arcade versions of the main titles Street Fighter, Street Fighter II, Street Fighter III, and Street Fighter Alpha. The most recent title in the franchise, Street Fighter V, was released in 2016 for arcades, PlayStation 4, and PC. It was updated to Street Fighter V: Arcade Edition in 2017 and to Street Fighter V: Champion Edition in 2020. Capcom has released five seasons of content with over 2000 individual DLCs to date. Officially, she still hasn’t confirmed if she’s started development on Street Fighter VI.