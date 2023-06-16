Streamlabs launches podcast editing tool for social media publishing

Streamlabs, a company recognized for its streaming platform used on Twitch, YouTube and Facebook networks, announced the launch of an editing tool for content creators who perform live broadcasts of their podcasts and talk shows. the newly released Streamlabs Podcast Editor introduces features that use artificial intelligencesuch as text-based editing and automated generation of transcripts, to help streamers record and edit their audio and video content.

Streamlabs Podcast Editor offers resizing features that allow you to quickly adapt your content to other platforms such as TikTok and Instagram. Creators can personalize their video clips by adding images and subtitles. In addition, the editor has the help of AI to cut unnecessary pauses and language addictions.