Streaming apps from Android to Chrome OS (and Windows!), Here’s how it will work

For some time now it has been rumored that Google is working on one app “streaming” functionality from Android device to Chromebook: colleagues of 9to5google they managed to enable it by tweaking with the first Android 13 Developer Preview, and they offer us a detailed preview of how it will work (net of any radical changes of direction, or even cancellation, by Google, of course).

The first detail to highlight is that the streaming app may not actually be a Chrome OS exclusive: as it is structured, the potential is there to be compatible with all desktop operating systems. The source, for example, managed to activate it also on Windows. Specifically, Android generates a “copy” of the app and contains it in a virtual display of its own, which is then ready to stream. In fact, the recipient operating system opens a web app on the smartphone. The virtual display has dimensions and proportions suited to the form factor: therefore orientation in landscape and the possibility of maximizing in full screen.

As the app is sent to a virtual secondary display, no traces of it are seen on the smartphone screen. Around the window of the actual app there are several specific controls, for example to stop the transmission, to change the display size and, above all, a sort of Start menu at the bottom left which lists all the apps installed on the smartphone: This means that you can stream any app that appears in the list. However, as the whole process has been described, it is likely that if I have an app open in streaming I cannot see it simultaneously on the main smartphone. Also note that on the right there is a copy of all active notifications on the smartphone.

While it is true that streaming could be available on any desktop operating system, the source believes that with Chrome OS Google could develop a slightly more integrated solution than the web app. Everything should go through a dedicated app which is closely related to Phone Hub. Accessing it will be more immediate (just click on the appropriate notification) and the apps transmitted recently will also be listed, to quickly recall them. At the moment, however, it seems that this part of the work is still quite behind the “universal” web app.

In any case, the source says the performance is already “surprisingly good” with both Windows and Chrome OS – even if the starting Android device isn’t exactly top of the line, in this case the Lenovo IdeaPad Duet. The services that allow the technology to work for now are only found in Android 13 DP1. It is important that Google officially mentioned that in the future the Pixels will allow you to answer any chat from your PC without reinstalling the app, so it is possible that this technology, while potentially very versatile, will only be limited to a certain category of applications. Among other things, it is possible that at least in a first phase it will be exclusive to Pixel smartphones.