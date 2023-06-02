Streamer found dead after drinking four bottles of Chinese vodka during live

the chinese streamer sanqiange was found dead in his own home after ingesting large amounts of alcohol during a live broadcast. In that sense, he was participating in a challenge from the douyinChinese version of TikTok, in which people are encouraged to drink large amounts of alcoholic beverages in a short time.
This action takes the name of PK and the 34-year-old influencer was not the only one to participate in it. In case, he was competing with other people and whoever lost would have to drink Baijiu, known as “chinese vodka“. In general, the drink has a high alcohol content, between 30% and 60%.
According to information from acquaintances and family members, the influencer drank at least four bottles of Baijiu. Sanqiange was found by a friend after the live broadcast made on the 16th and was already not moving. Even so, he was rescued, but he was already lifeless.
The Douyin platform, in turn, emphasized that recording videos ingesting alcoholic beverages is strictly prohibited, subject to banning. Including, the excerpt in which the influencer drinks the drink went viral on the social network, but was later removed.
Sanqiange himself has been banned in the past for recording videos of this genre. It is worth remembering that even the traditional version of TikTok goes through situations like this, as in the case of the French scar challenge going viral, which led to an investigation in Italy. Likewise, a 12-year-old girl died while doing the “Blackout Challenge” on the platform.