Streamer found dead after drinking four bottles of Chinese vodka during live

the chinese streamer sanqiange was found dead in his own home after ingesting large amounts of alcohol during a live broadcast. In that sense, he was participating in a challenge from the douyinChinese version of TikTok, in which people are encouraged to drink large amounts of alcoholic beverages in a short time.

This action takes the name of PK and the 34-year-old influencer was not the only one to participate in it. In case, he was competing with other people and whoever lost would have to drink Baijiu, known as “chinese vodka“. In general, the drink has a high alcohol content, between 30% and 60%.