O Strava announced a partnership with Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) to launch a cycling challenge to celebrate World Bicycle Day, which will be celebrated on Saturday, June 3rd. The idea with this initiative is to encourage cyclists around the world to treat the practice as a sport and a means of transport. This partnership is also part of the Strava Metro project, which is a way to make it easier for transport planners to identify specific needs for bike lanes and areas that are safer for active transport. The idea with this action is to pedal at least twice a week.

Another option in relation to this initiative is to opt for a bicycle instead of a motor vehicle to travel shorter distances. In addition, those interested can participate in the challenge through the Strava app or also through the website, by clicking on the “Join the challenge” option. The action will take place until the day June 30. In general, the platform offers public authorities and others involved in active mobility free access to data obtained from trips made by users. In other words, the results of the challenge can help to improve the mobility infrastructure part in cities and regions.





As for Strava Metro, more than 1,500 communities are involved in commuting improvements. Likewise, the project works with urban planners, city governments and infrastructure advocates to identify investment opportunities as well as understand mobility patterns. Brave’s search engine already serves more than 4.5 billion searches a year More on Strava: See the details of another challenge launched for the LIVE Circuit! RUN XP, in addition to partnering with Nike to compile user training data.

