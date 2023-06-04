'Stranger Things' VR game trailer lets you play as big bad Vecna

- Advertisement -

If you watched Stranger Things and thought, hell, I’d also love to Vecna-scare the teens of Hawkins, you might want to get your hands on a Meta Quest.

The latest trailer for Meta’s VR game based on Season 4 of the Duffer Brothers’ Netflix series reveals some of the gameplay in store, and it looks pretty damn fun. You’ll stalk around Vecna’s attic in the Creel House, make yourself at home in the villain’s lair in his red cloudy Upside Down mind palace, battle all kinds of demo-somethings and our hero El, and basically throw a bunch of mind cables everywhere.

Stranger Things VR comes this autumn to Meta Quest 2 and Meta Quest Pro, but it’s especially timed to the launch of the upcoming Meta Quest 3.