“Stranger Things”: the Duffer brothers revealed how long the new episodes will last

“Hawkins will collapse.” This was announced in the fourth season of stranger things that we saw this year and became one of the best in the entire series. The addition of a new villain like Vecna ​​(Jamie Campbell Bower) and the character of Eddie Munson (Joseph Quinn) gave a new air to the fiction, added to the precise performance of Robert Englund (Freddy Kruger from Nightmare) as Victor Creel and from Edward Franco like Argyles. They all collaborated to generate this intrigue and new fears in the plot around Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown).

The truth is that the end of the fourth season left us wanting more and the fifth installment has already been confirmed by its creators, Matt and Ross . The of the fourth installment showed the particularity of their extension (the last episode lasted more than 2 hours) and that is what the referred to when they were consulted about the duration of the episodes of the fifth season. In an interview for the publication The Hollywood Reporterthe Duffer They said they’re going back to basics and these episodes will have a similar structure to the first season.

“Stranger Things 5” began to be written. (Twitter/@strangerwriters)

They also assured that it will have an end “massive” without giving more details about the conclusion of the plot. But Matt went a little further and referred to the duration: “ I don’t think the runtimes are going to be that extreme in season five. We are trying to return to the simplicity of the structure in the first season, with greater scale and scope. Except for the ending, which I hope is pretty massive. ”, he assured.

Let us remember that the first season offered episodes with a duration of 40 minutes while in the fourth we have seen chapters of 60 minutes and the last one, as we mentioned before, reached 2 hours and 19 minutes.

For now we will have to wait for the times that the process of generating the script takes to then start the recordings. stranger things marked a milestone within the series of Netflix that knew how to take the mystique of the 80’s movies and conquered an audience of all ages. Its young cast managed to start a career in the industry that seems to have no ceiling. So much Millie Bobby Brown What finn wolfhard (Mike Wheeler in the series), have managed to have great roles in parallel with the series. In Millie’s case, he starred Enola Holmes that the second part is about to be released, while wolfhard participated in It 2 and the new version of ghost buster, among other.

Likewise, the character of Max Mayfield (Sadie Sink) had a great season. She was the victim of Vecna’s power and starred in the episode that re-enshrined the song “Running Up That Hill” from Kate Bush which was installed on all radio stations and led the playback rankings on Spotify.

