Stranger Things is named the most popular series of 2022 on IMDB

The year 2022 was full of extremely acclaimed television productions, with emphasis on Wandinha, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, The House of the Dragon, Dahmer, and many others, in addition to the clear return of many favorite series like Stranger Things , Ozark and so on. IMDB, a database that compiles information on film and series productions, as well as ratings from the public, released this week its traditional list of the most popular series of the year and the result was quite surprising.

Netflix’s Stranger Things is the most popular series of 2022, according to the list shared by IMDB. Considering that this year we had the release of the fourth season of the series, whose final episode even caused instability on Netflix during its release, this is not a very big surprise. - Advertisement - On IMDB, the series has a rating of 8.7 out of 10, which is a very expressive note. The first season of House of the Dragon took second place on the list, showing that it really managed to maintain the success established by Game of Thrones.





Meanwhile, the third place on the list went to the final season of Better Call Saul, which is also understandable, considering that we are talking about a series derived from the acclaimed Breaking Bad. The list follows with The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power in fourth place and Euphoria in 5th. Considering that many believed that the series based on Tokien’s work did not make the success that Amazon’s Prime Video had hoped for, the appearance of the series in fifth position on the list is certainly proof that these people were wrong. - Advertisement - The big surprise is that the list does not bring names like Wandinha, Dahmer, The Crown, or Ruptura, productions that were also a resounding success this year, even being nominated for the Golden Globe 2023. Another surprise is the appearance of Cavaleiro da Lua in 7th place, a series that, according to fans, is not among the best of Marvel Studios. So, what did you think of the IMDB list? Do you agree with her?