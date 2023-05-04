Straight from the Theater: Super Mario Bros.: The Movie Coming to Amazon Prime Video in May

Super Mario Bros.: The Movie has already shattered records with $1 billion at the box office and has become the biggest theatrical adaptation of a video game. Now the feature has finally gained a premiere date on one of the biggest streaming platforms in Europe: Prime Video.

According to Amazon, the film will be available on May 25 on Prime Video, great news for fans of the Nintendo franchise and subscribers to the Amazon Prime program, as it costs only R$ 14.90 per month, less than a ticket. at the cinema, but it has not yet been revealed how much it will cost to rent the film on the service.

Additional streaming and rental services that will also make Super Mario Bros.: The Movie available include:

YouTube

apple tv

clear tv+

sky

live play

UOL Play

Watch

Microsoft

As we can see, Netflix and HBO Max are not on the list, which means that they will not receive the release right away and their subscribers will have to wait a little longer to watch the film on these platforms.

It is worth remembering that Amazon also announced all the releases that will arrive on Prime Video in May