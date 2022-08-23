Storage conference storage2day: Protection against ransomware is the keynote topic

Storage admins should also know how ransomware extortionists operate. At the storage2day from 13.10. in Munich, malware is a key topic.

Oktoberfest ends in Munich on October 3rd, and exactly 10 days later, on October 13th, storage2day, the two-day Heise for storage networks and data management, starts there with a program that is by no means dry.

After storage2day took place in the virtual realm of online conference systems for two years, storage experts from German-speaking countries finally have the opportunity again to exchange their experiences in personal conversations and to learn about world trends in 33 lectures in three parallel tracks of the storage systems.

Understand attackers, protect storage systems from malware

Unfortunately, one of these trends is that storage, backup and archive systems are becoming attractive targets for attackers who are trying to steal confidential data or encrypt it, usually both. In his speech on the first day of the conference, Stefan Strobel shows how they do this. As the founder and managing director of the IT security company cirosec, he has been advising companies with very high security requirements for over 20 years and has direct insight into current incidents and types of break-ins.

With concrete examples from practice, he can show how malware gets into the company, bypasses security measures there and gets to the central storage and backup systems – and which measures can actually prevent an attack. Strobel’s advice to the security industry: When protecting malware, not only focus on end devices, firewalls and gateways, but also develop strategies to protect storage and backup systems against malware. Cooperation with storage admins is required here.

After the keynote, we continue with the procedure in case it is too late: Cyber ​​recovery, i.e. restoring systems after an attack, differs from the usual disaster recovery. Why and how, and which tools help, is the subject of Wolfgang Obelöer from itsio GmbH. Volker Tanger, the first pentester certified by the BSI, dedicated the following day to surviving major failures.

Early bird discount until 16.9.

But despite a certain focus on ransomware protection and cyber resilience, storage2day not only has the handling of burglaries and disasters in the program, but also more positive and many exciting topics about storage technologies. The second keynote on the following day, for example, gives an overview of the storage technologies of the fastest supercomputers, a hands-on session is devoted to Intel’s object storage platform DAOS, and Ceph is also involved again in several presentations. So it’s worth taking a look at the full program of lectures.

By the way, an early bird discount is still valid until September 16, the conference ticket is available until then for 499 instead of 599 euros, catering and an evening event in the NH Munich East Conference Center are included. If you want to participate with a team, you benefit from additional group discounts.

