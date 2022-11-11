Stop, BOY! Waze Releases Audio Pack With Voices Of Kratos And Atreus From God Of War

God of War: Ragnarok is one of the most anticipated games of the year and considering the critical acclaim, it has a good chance of being nominated for Game of the Year. Although Sony doesn’t need to invest a lot in promoting the game, considering that it would naturally sell very well, fans will be happy to know that Waze, the popular navigation app, this week released an audio pack featuring the voices of Kratos and Atreus. , protagonists of the game.

Thanks to the evolution of technology, it has become much simpler to travel by car, on foot or by public transport through the use of geolocation applications that trace travel routes. Waze is one of the most popular apps in this category and in addition to the traditional improvements, over the years users have also received customization options for the narrator’s voice, allowing instructions to be given by icons like Mickey Mouse. This week, the app released an audio pack featuring the voices of Kratos and Atreus to celebrate the release of God of War: Ragnarok.

In Europe, the two characters are played by voice actors Ricardo Juarez and Lipe Volpato, who have become extremely popular with the fan community. The project is a partnership between Waze, PlayStation and DAVID São Paulo, a company specialized in marketing and advertising. To enable God of War Ragnarok voices in the app, go to “Settings” and choose the “Voice and Sound” option. Then, go to “Voz Waze”, scroll to the audios in Portuguese and select “Português BR – Kratos e Atreus”. In addition to the audio, you can also change the vehicle icon to the Boat used by characters in the game. In the same “Settings” menu, go to “Map View” and “Vehicle Icon”. Finally, just scroll down until you find the “Boat God of War Ragnarök” option.

So, ready to explore the Nine Realms?