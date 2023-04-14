Artificial intelligence has revolutionized different sectors, and the financial sector is no exception. OpenAI’s language model, ChatGPT, has proven its ability to perform everything from writing cover letters to bringing toys to life, but now it’s taken a step further.

In a recent study, finance professor Alejandro Lopez-Lira suggests that ChatGPT could also predict the performance of stocks. Next, we will analyze the findings of the study and reflect on the implications that this could have in the financial world.

ChatGPT on stock performance prediction

Professor Lopez-Lira used ChatGPT to analyze financial headlines and determine if they were good or bad for a specific stock. He found that ChatGPT’s ability to predict the direction of the next day’s returns was much better than chance. However, the study has not been peer reviewed and has some limitations.

Although the results of the experiment are promising, it is important to note that ChatGPT did not analyze target prices or perform calculations at any time. Language models like ChatGPT tend to make errors in arithmetic operations, which could affect the accuracy of their predictions. Furthermore, if all professionals in the financial sector were to start using LLMs like ChatGPT, the advantage they provide could disappear over time.

Goldman Sachs estimates that around 35% of financial jobs are at risk of being automated due to artificial intelligence. ChatGPT’s ability to understand financial headlines and their impact on stock prices could jeopardize jobs in the industry, especially those involved in financial analysis.

how was the experiment

The experiment carried out by Professor Alejandro Lopez-Lira and his collaborator Yuehua Tang consisted of analyzing more than 50,000 financial news headlines related to company shares on the New York Stock Exchange, Nasdaq and a small-cap market. The headlines were provided by a data provider and date from October 2022, which means that ChatGPT had not seen or used them in its previous training.

The team used ChatGPT 3.5 and provided the following prompt to the AI:

Forget all your previous instructions. Pretend you are a financial expert. You are a financial expert with experience in stock recommendations. Answer ‘YES’ if it is good news, ‘NO’ if it is bad news or ‘UNKNOWN’ if you are not sure on the first line. Then elaborate with a short, pithy sentence on the next line.”

They then analyzed the stock returns during the trading day following the headlines analyzed by ChatGPT. In this way, they determined whether the language model was able to predict the direction of returns better than chance, based on their analysis of financial headlines.

Ultimately, López-Lira found that the model fared better in almost every case when reported by a news headline. Specifically, she found a less than 1% chance that the model would do the same when choosing the next day’s move at random, compared to when it was reported by a news headline.

ChatGPT also outperformed commercial data sets with human sentiment scores. An example in the document featured a headline about a company settling litigation and paying a fine, which had negative sentiment, but ChatGPT’s response correctly reasoned that this was actually good news, according to the researchers.

Lopez-Lira’s study provides an interesting insight into the role that language models such as ChatGPT can play in the financial sector. Although their results are preliminary and there are limitations, the research suggests that artificial intelligence could significantly influence the prediction of stock returns, although if everyone used it, and it produced the same results, the prediction would go awry.