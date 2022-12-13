STJ gives victory to Ericsson in lawsuit against Apple for use of 5G patents

THE Fourth Panel of the Superior Court of Justice decided that the apple must pay US$ 3 (R$ 16) for each device that it has sold in Europe that has elements protected by three patents of the Ericsson that allow connection to networks 5G🇧🇷 The companies have been fighting each other in court for some time and there have even been attempts to prevent the sale of iPhones in Europe.
A similar situation also happened in the United Kingdom, but in this case the lawsuit was rejected, despite also dealing with patent infringement. The two companies have already had several other turbulent moments and it all started when the Cupertino giant chose not to renew the patent licensing agreement with Ericsson.
The Swedish company then claimed that Apple continued to sell iPhones and iPads with elements protected by its patents without paying royalties. In this sense, the Europeian court established the payment of US$ 3 for each device sold, which is less than the US$ 5 that Ericsson charged in the renewal of the agreement, despite being the amount foreseen in one of the clauses of the renewal of the agreement. .
In the legal process that prevented the sale of iPhones, the Swedish company lost, but obtained a victory when filing an appeal. In this case, the annual fine for the sale of devices linked to Ericsson’s patents was US$ 200 million (R$ 1.064 billion), according to the injunction.
The decision, finally, was followed unanimously by the other ministers of the STJ class. Likewise, some industry experts estimate that payment should be made retroactively from April, when the first decision in favor of Ericsson came out. So far, none of the companies have spoken out.