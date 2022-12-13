STJ gives victory to Ericsson in lawsuit against Apple for use of 5G patents

THE Fourth Panel of the Superior Court of Justice decided that the apple must pay US$ 3 (R$ 16) for each device that it has sold in Europe that has elements protected by three patents of the Ericsson that allow connection to networks 5G🇧🇷 The companies have been fighting each other in court for some time and there have even been attempts to prevent the sale of iPhones in Europe.

A similar situation also happened in the United Kingdom, but in this case the lawsuit was rejected, despite also dealing with patent infringement. The two companies have already had several other turbulent moments and it all started when the Cupertino giant chose not to renew the patent licensing agreement with Ericsson.