Stir, a dating app for single moms and dads

The Match group is the leading technology company in the field of dating and meeting apps. His is the best known of all, Tinder, as well as others like Match, OkCupid or Hinge. Now, the company has just introduced a new product called Stir, a dating app designed with single parents in mind. With this new application, the company addresses the more than 20 million single parents in the United States, a large population group that until now lacked a dating app tailored to their needs.

The distinguishing feature of Stir is an option that has been called the Stir Time. This allows users to schedule the day and time they can be connected to the app. In this way, it is intended to help these single parents to reconcile their work life, their obligations and family care and the use of the app.

With this, it is intended that, in the event that two users are mutually interested, they can set up a time to meet via Stir or in person. According to the company’s own data, one in four single parents state that the inability to coordinate their schedule with the other person is what prevents them from dating.

The idea of ​​Stir Time was born from this survey, in which users mark the time slots they have available. They can choose mornings, afternoons and evenings as well as days of the week who have more clear. Once these times are established, Stir will match users who have compatible times to go on a date.

In addition, Stir includes a questionnaire for users in which they specify what kind of relationship are they looking for And with what kind of person.

stir has a free to use option and a paid version. The latter gives the user more tools, such as letting him know who has given him a “match”, sending messages to users with whom he has not yet interacted or making privacy settings in his profile.

