stippl, a good way to organize trips with friends

When we plan a trip, we usually start to open text editors to plan routes and put photos, and spreadsheets to do the accounts, but there are specialized apps on the subject that can help us be more d and productive.

One of them is , a trip planner to replace spreadsheets and documents with itineraries, reservation lists and recommendations.

- Advertisement -

Available on stippl.io, it allows you to perform various functions. On the one hand, it makes it easier for us to create the perfect itinerary, since they offer information on when and how long we will be in each destination and automatically restructure it when we make changes.

It also helps find the best accommodation for each destination, we can automatically look up the expected date for each destination and have a summary of what we have booked and still need to book. Hosting locations can be compared to the rest of the plan.

It offers, in the travel part, travel options, times and estimated cost, among all destinations. It gives instant information on the estimated distance and duration between destinations, always with the best options for each type of transport. It also helps to find tickets for the planned routes and book directly from the plan made.

It has a section for discover tours and things to do for each destination, such as city highlights and restaurants, as well as articles from the world’s best bloggers dedicated to the world of travel.

- Advertisement -

The goal is to have the detailed itinerary, with all destinations, accommodations, transportation and things to do easily found on web and mobile.

It also boasts of being the first planner that helps minimize the carbon footprint, since it gives information about our carbon footprint while we enjoy the trip.