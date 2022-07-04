Still rumors about the foldable mid-range Samsung. Objective: less than 800 euros

- Advertisement -

He has made a lot of steps forward back on price of leaflets from Samsung. From the over 2,000 euro list required for the first Galaxy Z Fold to the 1,849 euro of the third generation, if you look at the small Z Flip the price delta is even greater: first generation starting from over 1,500 euro, the last from 1,099 euro .

In short, it is one evolutionary spiral: an unprecedented yet complicated technology like that of flexible displays and the hinges that must be resistant (and they are), but at the same time miniaturized, at the beginning it costs a lot but if the number of devices produced / sold rises, the costs are amortized on a larger audience, and prices fall. With prices falling, more are sold and so on, not indefinitely but until the technology – in this case that of leaflets – reaches “its” numbers.

There is a long way to go, but Samsung knows the mechanisms that link market and industry well and is ready to sell a increasing number of leaflets, strengthening market leadership. As production costs drop, Samsung will also be able to design an inexpensive folding. There has been a lot of talk about it in the past, 2021 was indicated as the debut year for the first folding mid-range Galaxy but nothing has ever materialized.

[mb_related_posts1]

GOAL 2024, OUTSIDE THE GALAXY Z RANGE

Now from Korea come more plausible hypotheses about first foldable mid-range Galaxy – that sooner or later will come, this is obvious. According to the Naver newspaper, the project has a “deadline” of 2024. Moreover, it should not be included within the Galaxy Z family, which should remain populated by premium folding with several exclusive features: Samsung’s intention would be to insert the mid-range folding Galaxy. in a suitable line, namely Galaxy A.

The other objective set in Seoul, crucial we would say, would be that of price: Samsung would like to come up with a product to be marketed in Korea for an equivalent in won less than 800 euros. By doing so, Samsung would significantly increase the number of leaflets sold, strengthening a leadership that has never been questioned so far.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 is available online from Unieuro to 629 euros .

. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 is available online from Multibrandproject at 1,139 euros or from Media World a 1,557 euros.

Available on: Galaxy Z Flip 3 for 619 euros and Galaxy Z Fold 3 for 1,349 euros. (Update of June 29, 2022, 7:22 pm)