Steve Jobs sandals even auctioned on NFT?

The Steve Jobs sandals that he threw away have been auctioned for thousands of dollars and even in NFT, not forgetting that it is not his first auction.

It’s a pair of Birkenstock leather sandals that Steve Jobs wore in the ’70s and ’80s; they hope to raise more than $60,000. The sandals will be auctioned until today, November 13, 2022.

The cult of a person can make any object worn by that person be valued: the shirt that Diego Maradona wore in the 1986 World Cup match against England, for example.

Everything that is usually called a memory and is valued for its historical significance or because in some way it connects us with someone who is no longer with us, be it an artist’s sketch or, why not, a piece of clothing, even if it comes from garbage is valued.

Steve Paul Jobs was born in San Francisco in 1955 and died in Palo Alto, California, in 2011. American computer scientist and businessman, father of the first personal computer and founder of Apple Computer, possibly the most innovative company in the sector.

Jobs was one of the most influential minds in the rapid technological rise in which the world finds itself today and was instrumental in the spread of information technology, which makes his clothes so expensive today.

Steve Jobs, a man ahead of his time, was a simple man who was always distinguished by his ungainly clothes that could be found in almost any store.

Steve Jobs almost always wore the same clothes. A black turtleneck from St. Croix, blue Levi’s 501 jeans and New Balance 991 sneakers. This style of dress could reflect his minimalist taste, or perhaps his preference for personal yet corporate branding.

The garment that has been in the news these days, as previously stated, is a pair of Birkenstock Arizona leather sandals that have been thrown away by Steve Jobs, but were recovered, which are being auctioned by Julien’s Auctions with a starting price of $15,000. and they are currently worth about $22,500.

Steve Jobs tossed these shoes in the trash after wearing them for a long time, and chef Mark Sheff, manager of one of Jobs’ businesses in California, picked them up: “We keep some things, we share them with landscapers and our friends, and we sold them to Goodwill. The collection we end up with is pretty random,” Cook told Yahoo in 2016.

Julien’s Auctions estimates that they could fetch between $60,000 and $80,000. These shoes were previously auctioned in 2016 and someone paid $3,400 for them.

The sandals were also exhibited at the Milan Fair in 2017 and at the Birkenstock headquarters in 2018, as well as at the Württemberg Historical Museum between 2020 and 2022.

The winner of the current auction will not only receive these sandals, but also an NFT in the form of a 360º digital representation.

While Steve Jobs sandals are auctioned off as NFTs, Apple has certain restrictions on non-fungible tokens. Recently, Apple published a new rule specific to NFTs, and it is the first time that the company has spoken specifically on the subject.

The auction house notes that “the cork and jute insole retains the imprint of Steve Jobs’s foot and the rubber soles show heavy signs of wear”.

“These sandals were part of her simple side. They were his uniform. The good thing about a uniform is that you don’t have to worry about what you’re going to wear in the morning.” says Chrisann Brennan, ex-wife of Steve Jobs, according to Julien’s. He would never make or buy something that will set him apart. He was simply convinced of the intelligence and practicality of the design and the comfort of wearing it”.

The sandals are invaluable to the important career and legacy of Steve Jobs, which will be remembered forever.

“I am convinced that half of what separates successful entrepreneurs from unsuccessful ones is sheer perseverance.” Steve Jobs.