Steve Jobs, new free ebook: collection of speeches, photos and interviews

As announced, a free download is available new book about Steve Jobs: it’s called Make Something Wonderful, and is published by the recently opened Steve Jobs Archive. It is a carefully curated collection of emails, photos, transcripts of public speeches and interviews from the late Apple co-founder. Some documents are unpublished, by the way.
The book is available in digital format through various channels, including of course an ebook on Apple Books, various official apps from partner libraries, direct download (just click HERE for the ePub) and a special web page (accessible by following the SOURCE link in bottom of the article) designed by LoveFrom, the design agency founded by Jony Ive, former Apple bigwig and great historical lieutenant of Jobs.
The site uses a whole series of special devices to guarantee an excellent reading experience – starting with an interactive and dynamic scrollbar which divides the work into significant historical periods. As you might expect from Jony Ivethere is a great attention to the presentation and the user experience, especially through various “unmistakably Apple” animations.
It is worth noting that while Apple (especially its founding, departure and return to the helm a few years later) is inevitably the most extensively covered topic, the collection includes content relating to other important chapters of professional and personal life of Steve Jobs, including his childhood, the adventure with NeXT and the subsequent one with Pixar. The book includes a foreword by Laurene Powell Jobshis widow.