Steve Jobs, new free ebook: collection of speeches, photos and interviews

As announced, a free download is available new book about Steve Jobs: it’s called Make Something Wonderful, and is published by the recently opened Steve Jobs Archive. It is a carefully curated collection of emails, photos, transcripts of public speeches and interviews from the late Apple co-founder. Some documents are unpublished, by the way.

The book is available in digital format through various channels, including of course an ebook on Apple Books, various official apps from partner libraries, direct download (just click HERE for the ePub) and a special web page (accessible by following the SOURCE link in bottom of the article) designed by LoveFrom, the design agency founded by Jony Ive, former Apple bigwig and great historical lieutenant of Jobs.