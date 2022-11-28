Steps to write on your TV from your mobile in a simple way

Among the wide variety of brands and models of smart TVs on the market today, the ones that stand out the most are, in our opinion, those with built-in Android TV or Google TV.

This operating system designed by Google for televisions offers compatibility with Android mobiles so that they can do the work of a remote control, basically. Now, a function that can be very helpful to save time, is to be able to write on your Android TV from your mobile.

And while it’s possible to navigate using just your voice thanks to Google Assistant integration, many are those who prefer to write in the traditional way. Yes, this turns out to be much slower, since you have to go letter by letter on the TV keyboard itself, but with the help of the mobile this no longer has to be the case.

Google Home, the app that makes this desire possible

In case you don’t know anything about this app, Google Home happens to be the means by which you can control lamps, speakers, Chromecast and yes, screens. So, once you have downloaded the Google Home application (available on both Google Play and the App Store) on your smartphone, let’s go with the steps you must follow to connect the mobile with your TV.

– Turn on your Android TV or Google TV.

– On your mobile, open the app Google Home.

– Click on Start and choose the Google account that you are going to use. Keep in mind that it must be the same account that is on the TV.

– Within the section of Allow access to nearby devicespress on Following.

– Now, skip setting the checkbox location accesssince it is not something necessary for what we are looking for.

– Being now inside the main screen, click on the option of your TV and enter the code on your mobile that will surely appear on the Smart TV screen.

Now, once you access the Android TV section in the Google Home app, from there you can control the typing function in the search barand for this you only have to do the following:

– From Android or Google TV, position yourself on a search bar or anywhere you want to write about.

– On the mobile within the Google Home application, choose your Android or Google TV and click on the keyboard icon that is displayed in the upper right corner.

– Start writing normally and verify that the writing appears on your TV.

With WebOS

If you have an LG TV, you will need to install the official LG app, LG Thinq, for it to detect your TV. Once that is done, you will be able to send texts from the app to the TV, ideal for setting passwords from the mobile to the TV or for setting long url addresses, such as IPTV channels, for example.