Steps to stop Spotify from opening automatically on Windows

By: Brian Adam

Spotify is one of the most important streaming music platforms in the world, along with other big ones like Apple Music or YouTube Music, for example.

And if you tend to be a recurring consumer of music on Spotify, surely you should know that if you install the platform’s software on your Windows computer, it will open automatically every time the computer starts.

WhatsApp will stop working on these mobiles by 2021

This default configuration can be a bit uncomfortable and annoying, especially if you are not going to be listening to music since you turn on the computer. In this case, you should know that there is a solution to this problem so that it opens only when you decide, so if this idea seems interesting to you, you should pay attention to this article.

Now, to prevent Spotify from starting automatically on your computer, you will have to follow the following steps very carefully, since we will be deactivating the program from the platform software itself, so let’s go for it.

– Enter the Spotify application from your computer.
– Click on the three horizontal points that are located in the upper left corner.
– Place the cursor on the tab Editand then click on preferences.
– At this point, go down to the bottom and access the advanced settings.
– Locate the window Start and window behavioror one with a similar name where you are allowed to choose if you want Spotify to open automatically or not.
– Choose the option No so that this does not happen again.

And voila, the work will be done and Spotify will not reopen automatically, since now it will only do it when you click on the app. Without anything else to add, now tell us how did it work for you, the software keeps opening every time you start your computer?

Huawei MateBook E: the OLED screen of this convertible is the most ambitious we have seen in a laptop of this brand
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

At Techsmart we provide you the information gathered from different resources about Tech Industry. We do not own any images or content shared on the website unless we declare that we have copyright in the image or content. If you find anything copyrighted on the site, please contact us

