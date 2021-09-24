Steps to make Google Chrome the default browser

If you talk about the fastest internet browser, you will surely find different opinions, some consider that Apple’s Safari is the fastest and others believe that it is Microsoft Edge, however, there is one that stands out above all, we refer to Google Chrome, the most used search engine in the world. In this opportunity, we are going to teach you a trick so that Chrome always becomes your default search engine, do you want to know how to do it? we will explain it below.

What is that of the default search engine? simple, every time you open Chrome, Google has to appear as the main page and not another. Many times due to an error that you have made involuntarily or due to any failure of the browser itself, pages that you do not want appear.

As you remember, Google Chrome It is a space where you can find any questions related to a topic of your interest, likewise, what you want is to save time, that is why there is controversy about which browser is the fastest.

To save time, Google enabled certain shortcuts such as finding what you want from the address bar (where the link goes), but, for different reasons, when searching for something from the aforementioned bar, the icon of Yahoo! Search, another browser. When that happens you have to put www.google.com so that you just browse Chrome.

HOW TO SET GOOGLE CHROME AS THE DEFAULT BROWSER

From a computer or laptop go to www.google.com

Now, press the three vertical dots that are in the upper right corner.

Several options will be displayed, click on ‘Settings’.

Then, go to the left side and click on ‘Search’.

Here you have to look for the section with the same name.

When you find it you will get the following description “Search engine used in the address bar” and to the right change Yahoo! Search by Google.

Change Yahoo! by Google (Photo: Mag)

Do you have problems with Google Chrome? If the browser crashes, crashes or simply does not open a web page and you get the following messages: “Proxy error in Google Chrome” or “This web page is not available”, click here to know the solutions and recommendations that help to solve this problem.