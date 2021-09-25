Steps to enable silent mode on Facebook and not hear notifications

Through the social network Facebook you can receive messages, notifications, friend requests, event reminders, live broadcast alerts, etc., all of this is sometimes annoying when you find yourself concentrating on doing other things and getting distracted by these notices, however, the aforementioned platform created by Mark Zuckerberg has an interesting tool for you to avoid all kinds of distractions, it is the silent mode, do you want to activate it? then we will show you all the steps.

Since the COVID-19 pandemic began in 2020, many people were forced to work from home, and although at first this seemed comfortable because you saved yourself the bus trip, little by little the thought was changing by the constant distractions that you can find in the “comfort of your home”, one of them is Facebook, which alerts you to absolutely everything and is capable of damaging your performance during the working day.

Fortunately, Facebook It has silent mode, a new tool that, as its name indicates, is responsible for silencing all kinds of notifications that may reach you on this well-known social network; In addition, it is important to clarify that this trick is available for both mobile phones with the Android and iOS operating systems from Apple.

HOW TO ACTIVATE THE SILENT MODE

First, make sure Facebook do not have pending updates in the Google Play Store or App Store.

Then, open the app and press the three horizontal stripes in the upper right corner.

Find and enter the ‘Settings and Privacy’ section and then ‘Settings’.

Now, in the ‘Preferences’ section, click on the option ‘Your time on Facebook’.

Then tap on ‘Manage your time’ and activate or turn on ‘Silent Mode’.

Finally, here you can activate the mode for a minimum of one hour and a maximum of 6 days and 23 hours and 55 minutes. At the end of this time you have the possibility of rescheduling it.

Follow these steps to activate the silent mode (Photo: Mag)

Do you have a problem with Facebook and do you want to fix it? click hereand follow the steps to solve the problem that you present with the application. Meanwhile, if what you want is to report abuses or other conversations that violate the rules of Facebook Messenger, press the following link. You can also shake your smartphone to report a problem.