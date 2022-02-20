Steps to change the country in your Google Play account

Google Play, Google’s application store for Android mobiles, has a countless number of apps that can be downloaded or not, according to your country or region of origin.

Basically, this means that if you are abroad and want to download the app from your local bank (for example), most likely you can’t do it. For this reason, Google Play allows you to change the region in your account, and today we will be talking about it.

Going into context, Google Play does allow you to change the address of your region so that you can download that content that is not available in your country. However, the app store only allows users to make this change once a year, so this is something that you should take into account, mainly because we are talking about a long period of time.

In addition to this, you should know that the balance you have available on Google Play within the country in which you are located, will no longer be available once you change region, this being quite an important fact. Now, if your ideas are clear and you know that you will be in another country for more than a year, below you can find the steps to change said information.

How to change the region location in your Google Play account on Android

– Enter the Google Play application on your mobile.

– Click on your profile picture in the upper right corner.

– Access the section of Setting.

– Display the menu general to then enter Account and device preferences.

– In section Country and profilesyou will have to select the area in which you want to have your account.

– Pay attention to the instructions that are shown to you and add the payment method you want.

In a maximum of 48 hours your account will have been modified and will have the new information you configured. As you can see, you will not need more than a couple of minutes to carry out this procedure, and before saying goodbye, it is worth reminding you again that if you make a change of region, you will need to wait a whole year to change country again.