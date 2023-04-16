Stephen Colbert roasts Tucker Carlson’s Trump interview into oblivion

Fresh from roasting Trump’s recent arrest, The Late Show‘s Stephen Colbert turned his attention on Wednesday to Tucker Carlson’s interview with the former president, where he got in two roasts for the price of one.

To start with, Colbert focused on the difference between Carlson’s private texts about Trump (he apparently referred to him in private as “a demonic force”(Opens in a new tab)) versus the way he introduced the former president as “moderate, sensible and wise” on Fox.

“That is an impressive flip-flop!” says Colbert. “Many charicature Cthulu as a pre-Euclidean monstrosity that emerges from the briny deep to devour man’s mind, but I think you’ll find his face tentacles are quite moderate and he has a chance to bring America together in his cartilagonous maw of madness.“

- Advertisement -

Next he moved on to the interview itself, where he had some thoughts about Trump’s odd story about discussing Biden’s military tactics with a five-year-old(Opens in a new tab).

“Totally normal conversation to have with a five-year-old,” says Colbert. “Reminds me of that famous Dr. Seuss book: ‘One Fish, Two Fish, Red Fish, Why Didn’t Johnson See the Tet Offensive Coming?'”