Steph Curry breathes through the pain on 'Hot Ones'

NBA icon Stephen Curry looks back over his incredible career in Apple TV+’s documentary Underrated. But it’s a little trickier to do the same while you’re inhaling increasingly hot wings.

Unpacking his particular playing style and unmatched shooting mechanics, winning at golf, his popcorn power rankings and memories with Kobe Bryant, Curry makes it through First We Feast’s Hot Ones. The four-time champion and two-time NBA MVP does pretty damn well in the face of Da Bomb, answering host Sean Evans’ highly specific questions by breathing through the pain.

It’s not the existential crisis levels Lewis Capaldi reached but it’s up there.