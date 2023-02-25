Step by step to invite friends to a Facebook Live

There are several applications that allow you to perform live with users on the web, one of them is Facebook Live, It is used to conduct interviews or talk with friends. Meta, owner of the application, enabled this option for only iOS and Android.

To make a meeting with friends from a cell phone, in the upper right part you will find the plus sign where you can see the option of “Live”, there you can add a description of the video. You can also tag friends, record a location, or add a feeling or activity.

The function “transmit with” will allow you to invite multiple people to the live broadcast, with whom you can interact. The time limit for Facebook Live video sessions is eight hours.

As organizer You can select multiple guests to participate in a broadcast, who can also join from a mobile device. At this time, “Stream with” is not available for computers or in Live Producer.

There are tools to achieve meaningful communication with the public and have more control over how you interact

From Messenger rooms

On the other hand, there is the possibility of holding the meeting from the conference rooms. Messenger to make it more interactive. This feature allows you to turn the site into a joint Facebook Live broadcast.

You can easily go live with up to 50 people to a Facebook profile, page, or group you manage.

Whether you’re hosting a book club, interviewing a panel of experts, conducting a fitness class, or streaming with your friends for fun, streaming live from one room makes it easy to engage with audiences of all sizes.

In the live ones you will be able to take polls, featured links, live broadcasts in Stories, live comment moderation, front row, badges and much more.

Live interactive tools

Now, whether you want to go live with friends or go solo, there are tools for meaningful communication with your audience and more control over how you engage. These include live polls, featured links, live broadcasts on Storieslive comment moderation, front row, badges and much more.

Live polls can be created before a broadcast begins and shared with participants. This with the purpose of receiving opinions in real time on important topics.

On the other hand, with live broadcasts in Stories you can share live broadcasts directly to Facebook and thus maximize the reach of the content with the public.

With live comment moderation, you can manage the conversation around your content. You can also designate a specific person watching the stream to moderate comments on your behalf.

The function First row highlights the best followers in a special live broadcast section. This function gives the opportunity to see who are the most loyal fans.

And finally, the Insignia they help to understand the level of interaction of the fans with the content and to make them feel valued. “Fans can get different badges in various ways, such as sending stars and following live broadcasts,” the platform said.