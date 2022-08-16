Step by step to free up space in Google services

Guide to free up in . (photo: tuexperto.com)

The storage of Google is shared between google drive, gmail Y Google Photos. To see how much space is available, you can enter Storage within Settings, or enter this link.

“You have no storage space left. Soon you won’t be able to send or receive mail if you don’t free up or buy more space. Changes to your storage space may take up to 24 hours to update.

If this message has recently gone out to any readers in your Gmail account, The time has come for a good cleaning. And it is that, in case space is not freed, people who contact one will face a message in which they will be warned that it will never be received due to lack of space.

As a general rule, most of the resources will have been consumed by Google Drive or Google Photos, since they are the platforms that host our photographs and our videos. But TechSmart brings an article to know how to free up space in each service mentioned above.

The key to freeing up space in a matter of seconds

If the message shown above has led to drastic measures, you have several options. The first and easiest of them is to enter this link from the PC to be redirected to the platform Google One. In case you want to do it through a smartphoneyou can also download the app, where you have to follow the same steps to be able to delete the largest files.

Once there, select Storage and browse the page until you find an option named Take back your space. After clicking on the option Free up space in the account, the user will be redirected to a new screen.

In this new screen, the platform will make certain recommendations to free up space. From removing discarded items such as spam emails to deleting larger items. If you click on the option Review and release Google will show the files that are crashing the account.

Google One. (photo: Europa Press)



How to free up space in Gmail

Many users of Manzana either Android use a Google account in their day to day, regardless of whether they later have their iCloudDrive intact. And as with all services, there may come a time when their storage is full. A form of save space is through Gmailfor which it will be necessary to access from a Mac either Windows

Just as you can have almost full iCloud storage space, Google’s is not infinite either. It’s always possible delete emails from the Gmail app to iPhone, but it is a fairly slow process, since you have to select one by one. Luckily, there is another way to achieve it:

1. On a Mac or Windows, open a Web navigator And go to the Gmail account.

2. In the desired inbox or mailbox, tap on the square icon on top.

Select all emails from Gmail. (photo: Gmail/Jose Arana)

3. With this, they will be selected all the emails that appear loaded, up to a maximum of 50.

4. However, another message will now appear in blue: ‘Select XX conversations from Inbox’.

5. If you press there, you will see how another message is now displayed confirming the selection,along with a button to override it.

6. If you now press the trash Icon, They will have all been sent there.

It should be remembered that with this you are only moving your emails to the trash. To save space in Gmail, you need to remove them completely:

1. Go to paper bin.

2. Click on ‘Delete permanently’.

Permanently delete emails from the Trash or Trash. (photo: Gmail/Jose Arana)

This is the only way to free up space in your Google account. There is also one last thing to keep in mind: once this last step is done, the user will lose all those emails forever.

So maybe it is convenient to save or archive the emailsas well as download the attachments elsewhere for later reference.

How to free up space on Google Photos

As mentioned above, photos and videos that are saved in ‘high quality’ do not take up space. But the multimedia content that is in ‘original quality’ does take up space.

To manage this configuration, or make the corresponding change, you must enter Google Photos > Settings, or enter in this link.

Change the photos and videos of ‘original quality’ to ‘high quality’ and then click ‘Recover storage’.

You have to choose ‘high quality’ within Google Photos. (photo: Composition/Jose Arana)

The Google account offers 15 GB of free storage to use in Google Drive, Gmail and Google Photos. If after having performed all the actions mentioned above, you still do not have enough space in the cloud, You can choose to purchase more Google Drive storage or upgrade your account to Google One. To perform any of these actions you must enter here.