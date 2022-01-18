Stellarium: a spectacular app that turns your Android into a star map

I admit it, when I have ever gone to see the stars and someone has told me that “that over there is the Big Dipper”, I have agreed to not look bad, but i never see anything. Luckily, there are apps for everything, and Stellarium is having great success on the Google Play Store, especially among astronomy fans.

It is an app that works as an interactive star map that identifies stars, constellations, planets and even the satellites above us. It is able to perfectly recreate all these elements, all for free.

understanding the night sky

Stellarium is a very careful app that shows us a star map of our area, as well as the ideal time to start looking at the sky. It is capable of simulating and representing all the elements of space that, if we were in an area with hardly any pollution, we could see for ourselves.

The app shows us a star map of any part of the world, with detailed information about planets, stars and other things

Of course, the app goes much further, and allows us take this star map to any city in the world. In fact, we can not only enter cities and countries, but we can enter the exact coordinates somewhere, to see what the sky would look like from that exact spot.

In addition to showing us the constellations, planets and others, shows complete information about them. If we click on any element we will know its magnitude, distance from Earth, diameter and some history and additional information.

Stellarium Mobile Price: Free

Developer: Stellarium Labs

Download: For Android on the Google Play Store

Image | unsplash