Stellantis plans to produce more than a million electric motors by 2024

Taking into account the plan to remove traditional heat engines from the market in 2035, European car manufacturers have been putting hands to work in this mission applying in their factories and methods the necessary changes to move as soon as possible to the production of electric cars.

In this sense, Stellantis, which ranks second as the most renowned manufacturer on the European continent, has announced that they will upgrade one of their factories, so that by 2024 the 50% of the engines manufactured in this are electric.

Inaugurated in 1979, this Stellantis factory, located in Tremery (Moselle)was given the title of being the largest diesel engine factory in the world. However, this recognition would vanish over time, being currently a factory where diesel engines are the 61% of its total production.

However, to achieve its new objective, Stellantis will join forces with the Japanese company specializing in the manufacture of Nidec components, to establish a joint venture named motorsadding to this an investment of €93 million,

In this way Stellantis shows that it is more than determined to achieve that electric motors occupy half of its factory production by the year 2024. This would make an estimate of one million electric motors per year.

So far, both companies have already made the presentation of what will be their electric motor and with which they also hope make electric driving affordable for a wider audience.

The engine has been designated M3 and has the ability to work with a rated voltage of 400V. But this is not all that Stellantis has prepared to make its transition to the field of electric propulsion, since it is also adapting another of its transmission factories, specifically the French plant in Metz.

For this project Stellantis joined forces with Punch Powertrains, having for it €57 million. This factory is expected to be dedicated to the gearbox productionas well as transmissions for hybrid carsprojecting for 2024 an amount of 600 thousand eDCT.