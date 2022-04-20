Latest news

Stellantis ignores its shareholders

By: Brian Adam

Date:

Share post:

If you’re not going to cancel your CEO’s neglected salary, why are you asking them?

The Stellantis CEO’s $59 million salary package is wrong, and not just for the obvious reasons. More than 52% of shareholders have voted against it, but Carlos Tavares will receive it anyway, as the board has ignored investor complaints, as is customary under Dutch company law. It’s as big a problem as the size of the package.

Read moreMinister Ring allocates additional funding to St Vincent De Paul for challenging post-Christmas period

The outrage of politicians would have been predictable, even if France were not in electoral mode. Tavares will receive 19 million for 2021, in addition to shares worth more than 40 million that will be granted over the years. Such a high sum confirms the absence of political sensitivity in the leaders of the motor.

Read:

Pedestrianisation of College Green pushed back to 2024

The president of Stellantis, and heir to the Agnellis, John Elkann, promised to take “into account” the revolt. But he didn’t say how. This exposes the deeper anomaly: if shareholders’ wishes can be so blithely ignored, why bother asking them?

Previous articleDrugs worth €70,000 and €125,000 in seized as man arrested
Next articleEd Sheeran fans told to expect a stage setup never seen before in Ireland
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Related articles

Tech News

ASUS Unveils TUF Gaming AX3000 V2 Router

Gaming routers have gained performance with the arrival of the new Wi-Fi 6 standard and the ASUS TUF...
Tech News

Mindmesh, a work panel to increase productivity

Mindmesh is presented as a new work space on the internet, a website from where we can centralize...
Ireland

Ireland soccer fans slam FAI after losing €1,400 due to fixture change

Three soccer fans have lost €1,400 after Ireland’s match with Armenia was brought forward by three days. The...
Android

OnePlus Nord N20 5G: AMOLED arrives at OnePlus’ cheap 5G mobile, but other things are leaving

The OnePlus Nord N20 5G will go on sale next week in the United States, but...