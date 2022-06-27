SteelSeries Apex Pro Mini introduces its new compact gaming keyboards

- Advertisement -

With desktops increasingly crowded with all kinds of peripherals, more and more users are opting to switch to compact-sized devices. However, smaller does not mean less powerful or capable, as we can see with the new SteelSeries Apex Pro Miniwhich under a 60% format, offer a significant leap with the presence of the next generation technology with OmniPoint 2.0.

Still smaller than traditional TKL keyboards, we find a peripheral reduced to the minimum expression, with edges adjusted to practically the keys themselves, thus making optimal use of its surface. A utility that we will find again in their second generation OmniPoint switcheswhich offer up to 11 times faster response and 10 times faster actuation than standard mechanical keyboards.

Although that is not all, since these switches will offer us a wide customization capacity, being able to change the routes of each fabric in a height of 0.1 millimeters, from its lowest point with activation from just 0.2 millimeters to 3.8 millimeters maximum height. In addition, thanks to this wide range, we will be able to customize a 2-in-1 action option for each keygiving them the ability to program two different functions to the same key, depending on the depth of the keystroke.

Completing its functionality for games, we find sturdy PBT keycaps Fading with great texture and incredible durability, plus finishes that will show us the extra features printed on the sides give you all the power of a full-size keyboard without having one.

Finally, to complete the experience of its utility, in addition to its compact size, the SteelSeries Apex Pro Mini will offer Quantum 2.0 Wireless connectivity, with which we can completely get rid of cables to replace them with a 2.4 GHz or Bluetooth 5.0 connectionensuring high-quality connectivity no matter the time or place.

Availability and price

Currently we can already find the SteelSeries Apex Pro Mini available through the brand’s official website, with a price of 199.99 euros. However, with numerous distributions available, given its compact format, we will not have a Spanish layout available.

