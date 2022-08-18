Steelrising, Evil West, WoW Classic: WOTLK: New PC Games Coming September 2022

In , among other things, “WoW : WOTLK” will be launched. There are also supplies for action RPG friends with “Steelrising” and “Evil West”.

- Advertisement -

September leaves hardly any player wishes unfulfilled. With Steelrising is a special representative of the Soulslike at the start, during the Wild West action spectacle Evil West promises entertaining ball orgies. The remake of the stealth action game is supposed to be a little quieter, but just as exciting Commandos 3 HD stand out. Fans of online role-playing games will be delighted with the return of the Lich King in WoW Classic: Wrath Of The Lich King served.

- Advertisement -



picture 1 from 16

The game highlights in September 2022 (16 pictures)

coming.jpg">

The popular action-adventure The Last Of Us: Part I will be released on September 2nd, 2022 for Playstation 5 and PC. However, the date for the Windows version has not yet been officially confirmed.



Steelrising

The action RPG Steelrising will be launched on September 8th, 2022 for the PC and the common consoles. Set in an alternate timeline during the French Revolution, Steelrising puts players in the role of Aegis, the mechanical bodyguard in Marie-Antoinette’s service. The French King Louis XVI. and his armies try with all their might to crush the revolution, while Aegis virtually single-handedly confronts the robot hordes.

- Advertisement -

If you have problems playing the video, please enable JavaScript

Trailer for Steelrising

#TGIQF: The Hollywood Silicon Valley Quiz (Source: PlayStation)



Although the game world stands out as a special feature, some gameplay elements are strongly reminiscent of the Dark Souls games, especially when it comes to character development, improving skills or the combat system. In addition, players can use a grappling hook to move undetected over the rooftops of Paris.

Evil West

Evil West is a third-person action game that will be released on September 20, 2022. In the cowboy boots of a Wild West superhero, you have to put an end to Wild West villains, vampires and other bloodthirsty creatures that are invading the western United States near the border. The gameplay is just as bloodthirsty as the villains: Effective melee combos and effective shooting orgies with revolvers and repeating rifles subtract body parts from human and non-human opponents.

If you have problems playing the video, please enable JavaScript

Trailer for Evil West

(Source: Focus Entertainment)

Twitter v. Musk: Urgent trial as early as October

A single-player story frames the whole spectacle, even if it doesn’t have any particular depth. On the other hand, the fast-paced gameplay, which comes along with ever-increasing hordes of enemies and strong bosses, is exciting, for which upgrading of special abilities and weapons is essential. If you don’t want to enjoy the Wild West action alone, you can use the co-op mode and tackle the villains together with friends.

WoW Classic: WOTLK

After this WoW Classic and WoW Classic: The Burning Crusade ensured that in recent years some players have not only returned to World of Warcraft for nostalgia reasons, should start on September 27th, 2022 WoW Classic: Wrath Of The Lich King inspire the fans again. WOTLK is still considered one of the most popular WoW addons. This is partly due to Northrend, the area that entered the WoW world with the expansion, as well as the great dungeons and the death knight class, which is still in the top 5 of the most played classes.

If you have problems playing the video, please enable JavaScript

Trailer for WoW Classic: WOTLK

(Source: World of Warcraft DE)



WOTLK also brought the Naxxramas raid instance back into play, which had to be contested with 40 players in Classic times and opens its gates in the revised version for groups of 10 and 25. The highlight of the addon is of course the Icecrown Citadel, the seat of the Lich King and at the same time one of the best raid instances the game has to offer.

We have summarized these and other new releases for September in the following table:

title genre platform Publication date Gerda: A Flame In The Winter Adventure Windows, Switch 01.09. JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R beat ’em up Windows, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, Switch 02.09. Lego Brawls actions Windows, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, Switch 02.09. Made in Abyss: Binary Star Falling into Darkness Action RPG Windows, PS4, Switch 02.09. The Last Of Us: Part I The Last Of Us: Part I Windows, PS5 02.09. (unconfirmed for PC) Circus Electric Tactical RPG Windows, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, Switch 06.09. Disney Dreamlight Valley Adventure Windows, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, Switch 06.09. Nine Noir Lives Adventure Windows 07.09. NBA 2K23 sports game Windows, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series 08.09. Steelrising Action RPG Windows, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series 08.09. isonzo shooter Windows, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series 13.09. SundayGold Strategy RPG Windows 13.09. Metal: Hellslingers music shooter Windows, PS5, Xbox Series 09/15 Wayward Beach Adventure Windows 09/15 Evil West Third person action Windows, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series 09/20 Soulstice Action RPG Windows, PS5, Xbox Series 09/20 Potion permit RPG adventure Windows, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, Switch 09/20 construction simulator simulation Windows, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series 09/20 Serial Cleaners stealth action Windows, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, Switch 09/22 The Dio Field Chronicle JRPG Windows, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, Switch 09/22 No Place For Bravery indie adventure Windows, Switch 09/22 Deliver Us Mars Action Adventure Windows, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series 09/27 WoW Classic: WOTLK MMORPG Windows 09/27 The Legend Of Heroes: Trails From Zero JRPG Windows, PS4, Switch 09/27 Airoheart Action RPG Windows, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, Switch 09/30 Commandos 3: HD Remaster stealth action Windows September Rin: The Last Child actions Windows September swordship Acrcade action Windows, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, Switch September The Courier Action Adventure Windows, PS5, Xbox Series, Switch September

The following gallery shows the highlights from August 2022:



picture 1 from 11

The game highlights in August 2022 (11 images)

The RPG adventure Camp Canyonwood will be published on 08/04/2022.



The game highlights from the past few months can be browsed through again in the following picture gallery:



picture 1 from 63

The game highlights of the past months (63 pictures)

Wolfenstein: Youngblood | FPS | Windows Nineteen years after the events of the second part, BJ Blazkowicz’s twin daughters fight their way through regime-occupied Paris. Thanks to the co-op mode, both can be controlled by human players, alternatively the AI ​​takes over one of the protagonists.

See also:

The best multiplayer games for PC

The best strategy games for PC

The best adventure games for pc



(sem)

