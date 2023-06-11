HomeTech NewsSteamWorld Build’s new trailer shows off more of the intricate mining planet

SteamWorld Build’s new trailer shows off more of the intricate mining planet

The new trailer for SteamWorld Build gives us even more to look forward to with new areas, builds, and characters. 

We’ve been looking forward to this city-builder strategy game for a while now so getting to see even more of what Thunderful Publishing has in store for us in SteamWorld Build was a delight. 

