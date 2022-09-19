HomeEntertainmentSteamforged Games: "Elden Ring" becomes a board game

Steamforged Games: “Elden Ring” becomes a board game

Entertainment

Published on

By Brian Adam
steamforged games elden ring becomes a board game.webp.webp
steamforged games elden ring becomes a board game.webp.webp
- Advertisement -

Steamforged games is working on a board game adaptation of the action game “elden Ring”. Price and release date are still open.

- Advertisement -

FromSoftware’s “Elden Ring” becomes a board game: The British company Steamforged Games has secured the rights for a board game implementation and has now announced its project on Kickstarter. It is currently unclear how much the “Elden Ring” board game should cost and when it will be ready for the market.

Goodbye classic design! Officially Facebook will change radically in September

- Advertisement -

Steamforged Games has worked with FromSoftware several times to implement the notoriously difficult action games from the Japanese cult developer studio as a board game. A “Dark Souls” board game from the company costs around 130 euros and can be expanded with numerous expansion packs. In addition, Steamforged Games offers board games based on video games such as “Horizon Zero Dawn”, “Resident Evil” and “Devil May Cry”.

In the board game adaptation of “Elden Ring”, players visit the intermediate lands from the action game, where, according to Steamforged, there are “cult locations” and “known enemies and characters” to visit. You can play alone or with up to three other people. For the combat system that lies at the heart of the video game, Stormforged promises a “smart” dice-less system that relies on strategy. Players should adapt their approach to the respective opponent, a Godrick soldier and Godrick the transplanted being given as examples – Stormforged is also oriented closely to the FromSoftware game here.

also read

MIT Technology Review

“Elden Ring” sold 16.6 million copies

“Elden Ring” is the biggest success of the well-known Japanese game studio to date. The open-world game was sold 16.6 million times by August. FromSoft is known, as the fans call it, for high-difficulty third-person action games. The studio’s Dark Souls titles defined a genre and cultivated a dedicated fan base. They are extremely influential within the industry and have inspired numerous imitators including Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order, The Surge and Nioh.

- Advertisement -

Because of the success of “Elden Ring”, several tech companies have recently invested further in FromSoftware: Together, Sony and Tencent recently bought 30 percent of the shares in the Japanese video game developer. Sony buys 14.09 percent of the shares, Tencent through its subsidiary Sixjoy 16.25 percent of the shares.


(then)

Rakuten emulates Pluto TV: Launch 90 free channels with movies and shows all day

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Europe

Will Ireland’s Paschal Donohoe keep his role as Eurogroup president?

Eurogroup president Paschal Donohoe may be obliged to leave his post after just one...
Tech News

ASUS ROG Phone 6D and 6D Ultimate are announced with Dimensity 9000 Plus and 165 Hz display

After several rumors and leaks, ASUS finally made the ROG Phone 6D and ROG...

More like this

Dedicated Server

Best web hosting of 2022

The best web hosting providers for your needs tried and tested Wondering how to find...
How to?

How to get free envelopes for the Qatar World Cup 2022 virtual album

There is less and less to go before the great Qatar 2022 Soccer World...
Developers

“GTA 6”: Hacker leaks alleged gameplay scenes

© 2021 voonze.com.