Steam will stop running on older versions of Windows in early 2024

There are fewer and fewer users who remain anchored to the versions of Windows already classified as obsolete in favor of the most recent versions of Windows, highlighting the market share of Windows 10, present in more than 70% of the market, and with Windows 11 , whose market share continues to grow little by little.

As companies like Google, Microsoft, or even manufacturers of graphics cards for PCs have already done, now it is Valve that will turn its back on outdated versions of Windows, pointing out that after January 1, 2024, the Steam client It will no longer be able to run on Windows 7, Windows 8 and Windows 8.1.



Either have current Windows or stop playing

When the time comes, in order to continue running Steam and access the games or any other product purchased through this platform, Valve urges users to upgrade to a more recent version of Windows.

It is curious that Microsoft continues to make it easier for users to continue migrating to Windows 10 from previous versions of Windows at no cost today, despite the fact that this offer initially ended in 2016.

Valve justifies its position by pointing out that, on the one hand, the main functions of Steam are based on an integrated version of Google Chrome, a web browser that has definitely stopped supporting outdated versions of Windows, and on the other hand, because future ones Steam versions will require Windows feature and security updates that are only present in Windows 10 and Windows 11.

In addition to functions is the aspect of security

And they add that:

Computers running these operating systems, when connected to the Internet, are susceptible to new malware and other vulnerabilities that will not be patched. That malware can cause your PC, Steam and games to malfunction or crash. That malware can also be used to steal your Steam account credentials or other services.

For all this, they invite users not to waste time and update in the shortest possible time, taking into account that if their current computers work reasonably well in Windows 7 and Windows 8, they should also be solvent in Windows 10. , although to move to Windows 11 it is more likely that they will have to acquire new compatible equipment.

Valve’s case is different from other applications, which simply keep working but without being able to get newer versions, because if you don’t have a current version of Windows, the client will simply stop working.

Link: Official announcement from Valve