Steam Research Indicates Windows 11 Is Losing Space Among Users

According to a survey released by Steam, for the month of October, some habits of the platform’s users have changed. Among them, the main one affected was Windows 11, which is losing space among gamers. In the operating system version category, the latest from Microsoft even dropped 1.47% compared to September and is used by only 23.37% of users. However, it is worth noting that the problem is not in the OS, as Windows in general is used by 96.5% of consumers and has increased by 0.09%. Windows 10 is the most used version, with 68.91% and 0.42% growth compared to the previous period.

Even if the official support of Windows 7 64 bit ends next year, it still holds the third place and showed an increase of 1.19% this month, and represents 3.59% of the users. After Windows, macOS is the second most used, with 2.23%, however with a drop of 0.13%. Finally, Linux appears, with 1.28% (and growth of 0.05%). Among other points raised by the survey are that the preferred processor brand is Intel, which represents 70.99% (with an increase of 2.26%), while AMD shares the market with 29.38% (and a drop of 2, 25%). In the case of video cards, the leader is NVIDIA, with 78.84%, AMD, with 13.13%, and Intel, with 7.85%.



