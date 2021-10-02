Steam Next Fest starts, the festival for gamers of the present and future

A few weeks ago we warned you about it, but we repeat it just in case you forgot and you wanted to stop by: the new edition of the Steam Next Fest has just started and it looks pretty good, all said. Are you a gamer of the present and future? Then Steam Next Fest is made for you.

But what’s on Steam Next Fest, you wonder? The same as in the last June edition, but better mounted. As stated in the event’s description, Steam Next Fest is “a multi-day celebration of upcoming games.” “Explore and test demos for hundreds of games, watch developer streams, and chat with teams about their games in the works, coming to Steam,” he continues.

That’s what you’ll find on Steam Next Fest: a Lots of demos to download and try beforehand what is coming in the next days, weeks and months; watch developer broadcasts and chat with them; discover releases that you did not know, but that you may like and write them down … Take note.

If you’re interested, Steam Next Fest opened its doors yesterday and will keep them that way until next Thursday, October 7, so you have more than enough time to go around and participate in the event. How? “Playing demos, watching live broadcasts and adding your favorites to your wish list” is the menu offered by the platform itself. In addition, it is very well assembled, it should be repeated.

Once you enter the event page, you will immediately see the category bar, to be able to easily browse the ones you like the most, the broadcast program so you don’t miss any that interest you, a panel full of titles that are about to come out , with which all you have to do is move the mouse cursor over so that the “install demo” button appears …

… And if you are identified on the platform, either in the web browser or in the Steam for PC (Linux, Mac, Windows)You will also see your wish list and if you followed any of the games that have not yet been released, there you will have the demo, in case its developers have decided to participate in the Steam Next Fest, of course.