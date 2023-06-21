Steam Next Fest: 10 amazing games with free demos for you to try on your PC

Steam Next Fest is a virtual Steam event that takes place between June 19th and June 26th with the aim of presenting new games that will be released on the store for PCs. To encourage players to find the best there is, several demos are released, many of them indefinitely and today we will indicate 10 of them that may interest you.
Feudal Friends is a Tower Defense game, cooperative and super competitive. Each player has a different job inside the tower and together they try to dominate the enemy tower by producing new soldiers. As a commander you must delegate the strategies for your tower and creation of soldiers, as a blacksmith you must make weapons for your troops, as a gunsmith you must make armor for your soldiers, as an engineer you must make improvements throughout your tower but with attention to the economy.
- Release: June 27, 2023
- Access the game page here.
Eternights is an action-romance game that mixes a love story with adrenaline-fueled combat as you enjoy life as best you can during the apocalypse. Search for supplies, explore dungeons… and go on dates!
Save the world and fall in love in the process.
- Release: September 21, 2023
- Access the game page here.
Ride dinosaurs, forge items, sail dunes, build a colony, automate and fly, mine underground, travel to the moon and build a Dyson Sphere!
An insane and revolutionary open world survival, crafting, base and open world adventure.
- Release: July 2023
- Access the game page here.
Enjoy the captivating scenery in Jusant, a climbing puzzle game. Scale an immeasurably tall tower and ascend alongside your watery companion. Master your climbing tools, find your way through various biomes, and piece together this tower’s past. Jusant is a new climbing game with lots of puzzles and a captivating journey to the top of a huge tower. Challenge yourself at your own pace, explore different paths and unlock the secrets of past civilization.
Add to this support for Unreal Engine 5.1 features with Lumen and Nanite and you have hours of beautiful graphics on your monitor.
- Release: coming soon
- Access the game page here.
Rise of the Triad: Ludicrous Edition is a game inspired by the graphics of the 90’s title, but now with higher resolution support, ultrawide monitors, sliders, joysticks, new chapters to play and much more. Definitely worth the experience.
- Release: July 31, 2023
- Access the game page here.
In Station to Station, your world starts small with a handful of rural structures. Place stations and create connections to fuel growth and expansion. The more connections you build, the more your area will grow, bringing with it a vibrant, lush environment, full of life and color!
- Release: in 2023
- Access the game page here.
With Studio Sabotage’s unique spin on all systems, Sea of Stars aims to modernize the classic RPG in terms of turn-based combat, storytelling, exploration and environmental interactions, all while still offering a warm, nostalgic slice of pure and simple.
- Release: August 29, 2023
- Access the game page here.
“Ghost Trick: Phantom Detective” was created by Shu Takumi of the Ace Attorney series and now returns in a highly requested HD remaster of the original 2010 release! Yasumasa Kitagawa, the popular composer responsible for the music for “The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles”, created a 1-to-1 remastered soundtrack for the entire game. Players can switch between the original track and the remastered track seamlessly! Also, new extra options like “Illustrations” and “Music” have been added. Tonight, we will rise from the dead!
- Release: June 30, 2023
- Access the game page here.
Welcome to Paleo Pines, a charming island known for its friendly dinosaurs, eccentric inhabitants and mysterious past. Here evolution has taken a different path, creating a world in which humans and dinosaurs live in harmony!
Venture out with your companion, Lucky, and discover the island’s secrets and befriend new dinosaurs. Her arrival is greeted with curiosity by the locals who can help with her quest. Together with Lucky, she grows crops, helps villagers, befriends adorable dinosaurs, and uncovers the island’s lost history to create a cozy dinosaur sanctuary.
- Release: September 26, 2023
- Access the game page here.
You are Yasna, an extremely intelligent and qualified astrobiologist. In the midst of a space race, you and your crew end up on a planet called Regis III. This scientific journey soon becomes a mission to find the lost crew. Follow their tracks, but keep in mind that each choice can get you closer to danger.
- Release: in 2023
- Access the game page here.
It is worth mentioning that some demos will only be available until June 26th, while others can be played indefinitely, so you need to be aware of the deadlines for each title.
In addition, you can check the official page where hundreds of games are available with free demos, as this list is only intended to show a little of what you can find on Steam Next Fest that can be accessed through the link:
- Steam Next Fest – login
