Steam is already being tested on Chrome OS to bring games to these laptops

- Advertisement -

Some time ago it was confirmed that work was being done to launch a client for the Steam gaming platform on the OS operating system, but it seems that the development in question is taking longer than expected to become a reality. Some have even indicated that the project was parked, since Google did not pay enough attention to it. Well, it has been known that this is not the case and an important step has been taken that confirms this. What has been announced is that the version of the aforementioned client is no longer in the alpha phase, which is the initial test phase, and jumps to the beta. That is, in which different users are used to test the operation of the novelty in search of errors and necessary improvements so that the operation is stable and reliable enough for everyone to have it. Therefore, we are talking about a very important step and it shows that if Steam for Chrome OS is forgotten, nothing at all. Who can try Steam for Chrome OS Well, obviously, those who have a Chromebook. But not just anyone. It is necessary to meet certain requirements for the Steam client to work properly (we are talking about powerful hardware, so the equipment must be of the latest generation). In addition, it must be within the Dev or Canary channel of the operating system, which are less stable options than the final one and, therefore, not the best idea for the end user. The consequence of this is that it seems that the idea is that only developers access the tests. The fact is that the possibility is there, and the step taken by Google is important because it shows that the commitment to have Steam in its operating system is serious. And, therefore, that massive with the platform become a reality in a short time. And it is still something curious now that it seems that with this software from the Mountain View company itself have suffered a stop in their launch in favor of tablets. But, of course, there are many manufacturers that are committed to Chromebooks (HP, Acer or Samsung are a small example). A great leap for Chromebooks The truth is that the gaming section has improved a lot on laptops with Chrome OS. A couple of years ago they couldn’t run more than those that exist for browsers, but things have changed a lot. Between the arrival of the compatibility of Android applications and the fact that Steam will soon be able to be used on these computers, the options to play are going to multiply exponentially. And, therefore, the youngest will see these computers with better eyes. And, of course, being much cheaper… >