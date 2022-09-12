Steam Deck: Valve opens repair centers

In the future, Valve will be able to the Deck itself: In repair , defects can be repaired free of charge during the warranty period.

Valve wants to repair faulty Steam Decks in repair centers in the future. The game company announced this in a blog post. Users can send in their mobile PCs there and have errors repaired free of charge, provided the defect is covered by the guarantee.

In its blog post, Valve does not address where and how many Steam Deck repair centers operate. Customers affected by defects should contact support, who can initiate shipment to a repair center.

Repair for a fee

According to Valve, defects that are not covered by the warranty can also be repaired in the repair centers – for a fee. If this payment is too expensive after the check in the repair center, you can have your device sent back free of charge after shipping, writes Valve.

In its blog post, Valve mentions, among other things, input problems as a possible scenario in which a free repair is possible. Self-inflicted damage, on the other hand, is not covered by the guarantee. Valve’s Steam Deck warranty is one year.

Parts at iFixit

Furthermore, buyers of the Steam Deck also have the option of carrying out repairs themselves. Official original spare parts can be ordered from the repair service provider iFixit. You can buy the usual wearing parts such as a battery for 90 euros and analog sticks for 20 euros.

In the overview article on repairing the Steam Deck, iFixit praises the modular design of the Steam Deck, among other things. The thumbsticks, which are among the most frequently defective components in consoles and associated controllers, can be easily replaced as a complete module. It is also positively mentioned that the housing is only held together with simple Phillips screws and clips and the display cable is not firmly connected to the display.

According to iFixit, however, replacing the battery is difficult because it is firmly anchored in the housing with adhesive and buried under several flex cables. If desired, the repair center can also replace the battery in the future, confirms Valve in the comments on the announcement.



(then)

