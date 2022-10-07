Steam Deck: Faster Delivery and Official Dock

Valve now also offers a docking station for the Steam Deck. It costs 100 euros. If you order a mobile console, you don’t have to wait that long anymore.

Valve starts selling a docking station for the Steam Deck: the official accessory for the mobile console can be bought at a price of 100 euros. Valve specifies the delivery time as one to two weeks. Several models of the Steam Deck itself can now also be delivered more quickly.

The variants of the Steam Deck with 256 GB and 512 GB of storage space can now also be ordered directly – without reservation and months of waiting, as has been the norm in recent months. Like the dock, the models mentioned should now be delivered a week or two after the order is placed. You only have to reserve the small version with 64 GB of storage space, it should arrive in December at the latest.

The new dock is aimed at players who don’t just use the deck on the move, but also want to connect it to a monitor or television. It has an HDMI 2.0 port, a DisplayPort 1.4 port and an Ethernet port for wired Internet. You can also plug in three USB cables.

Charging cable across the back

The Steam Deck Dock gets its power from its only USB-C port. It supports pass-through charging, meaning it can charge the deck while it’s powering itself. A charging cable is included.

Another USB-C cable is permanently integrated into the dock, which must be plugged into the corresponding port on the deck for connection and charging. Because of the deck’s design – the USB-C connector sits on top – this cable needs to be routed up the spine of the dock. The plug is angled at 90 degrees so it doesn’t stick out too much. The deck is placed in the dock at a slight angle and is not fixed any further.

Valve specifies the dimensions of the dock as 117 x 29 x 50.5 millimeters and it should weigh around 120 grams. In principle, Valve’s mobile PC can also be used with other USB-C docks, but this can lead to compatibility problems.



(then)

