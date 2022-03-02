Steam Deck: drift problems?

We can still measure in hours the time that has elapsed since the arrival of the long-awaited Steam Deck, Steam’s portable console compatible with a rapidly growing selection of the game store’s catalog (remember, here’s how to check if your games from Steam are compatible with Steam Deck) that has generated so much interest since its announcement last summerand that now has many people waiting for the first evaluations of the users that have already been made with it.

The great expectations, however, could be tarnished by the criticism of several users who they assure that the joysticks of the Valve laptop could experience drift, something that also, as we can see in some publications compiled by Tom’s Hardware, they have documented with videos that would prove it, and that also show that it is not something that happens sporadically or that it is something imperceptible. Quite the contrary, it seems that we are talking about a real and very pronounced problem.

In the different videos that have been shared, we can see the Drift problem of the Steam Deck sticks both in the calibration tool of the same integrated in the console’s operating system, and in a game in which we can check a clear deviation in a trajectory that, without using the sticks, should be in a straight line. This, therefore, would indicate that We are not talking about a specific problem in a game, but about something that affects the console itself.

In the video above you can see, if you look at the lower right corner of the screen (I recommend that you make the video full screen to see it better), the indicator of the position of the right stick of the Steam Deck in the horizontal and vertical. And, as you will see, when the user releases the stick, at which point both values ​​should immediately return to zero, but nevertheless on several occasions, the console continues to register movement of the same.

The practical application of this problem can be seen in the following tweet:

As you can see, again without the right stick of that Steam Deck being activated, drifting makes its appearance causing an erratic movement which, in many games, can completely detract from the experience, and even become a problem when it comes to overcoming certain game challenges.

At the moment it seems that the problem is limited to a few units, and some users alerted to these messages have tried their Steam Deck without reproducing the issue. However, we will have to wait until new units arrive that extend the park of operating consoles, to see if it is finally a very localized problem or, on the contrary, we could be talking about an Achilles heel of the Steam portable.