Steam Deck can be used as a PC controller and run multiple systems

We already knew that the Steam Deck was going to be more than just a typical handheld game console. In a new section of frequently asked questions, Valve has answered some of the doubts that its potential buyers may have, and, at the same time, has confirmed some of its added capabilities.

Perhaps the most interesting thing is that it can be used as a controller for games on PCs. All that needs to be done is to connect the Steam Deck to a personal computer via Remote Play and configure it as a controller. Sounds really good.

This is possible because in addition to the touch screen and the gyroscope, the device has a lots of controls, What:

A, B, X and Y buttons.

Cross-piece.

Analog triggers L and R.

Front L and R buttons.

View and Menu buttons.

4 assignable grip buttons.

2 full-size analog sticks with capacitive touch.

2 x 30mm square trackpads with haptic feedback.

Elsewhere in the FAQ, Valve says the Steam Deck will support multi start, which means that users will be able to have multiple operating systems installed and choose which one to boot when turning on the machine. You can even directly boot an alternative system from an SD card, saving valuable space, especially if you buy the cheaper version with less storage.

More. Valve confirms that its machine will be able to work with devices of virtual reality, although it specifically clarifies that it is not optimized for it and perhaps the Zen-2 APU falls short for this task. In this section, Valve clarifies that it will not be possible to connect it to an external GPU, although it will market a dedicated dock to facilitate connection to external displays, electrical network and other peripherals.

The firm also confirms something we did know, that the Steam Deck interface will replace Steam’s Big Picture mode. We also know that the console will be able to run non-Steam store games through Proton. In this section, we know that Valve has been collaborating with AMD to develop a improved Linux CPU driver which will benefit both your machine and PCs equipped with Zen 2 Ryzen CPUs and APUs.

A good reason to use SteamOS 3.0 based on Arch Linux and another component that adds appeal to a machine, rather than a portable console, extremely interesting in itself.