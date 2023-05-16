Steam announces Game Trials with full game access for 90 minutes

In big news, Steam, the popular digital game distribution platform, has announced a new option to test games for 90 minutes called Game Trials. Unlike other trials that only offer a limited portion of the game, Game Trials will allow the player to have access to the full game for a limited period before deciding to purchase.

Moving away from the traditional concept of demos, which only offer a limited look at the game, Steam’s 90-minute trials will allow the player to experience the full version of the desired title and explore everything they want within the established limit. - Advertisement - To access Game Trails, those interested need to visit the Steam page of the desired game, look for the button with the test option and start the download process. Once everything is downloaded, players will be able to play the full version of the game for 90 minutes.