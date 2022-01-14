Steals and sells 3,000 iPods for underprivileged children, condemned teacher

Kristy Stock, an American teacher living in the state of New Mexico, was sentenced to 18 months in prison for stealing and selling over 3,000 iPods, for a proceeds of approximately $ 800,000 (just under 700,000 euros). The thefts of the devices would have occurred between 2013 and 2018, when the Stock ran a program designed to help groups of disadvantaged Native Americans from tribal reservations to learn to read.

After stealing the iPods, he then sent them to Saurabh Chawla, his Colorado-based accomplice who sold them on eBay, Amazon and other web platforms. Just from some investigations on Chawla, the police started in 2019 to investigate the case, finally arriving at the “source” of that significant number of Apple devices. However, iPods were only part of a larger scheme that saw the group teaming up with an employee at a FedEx center to recycle other products from brands like Epson and Kenwood.