Which framework to take, how can dependencies be reversed? At the online conference on November 24, PHP experts will present best practices and provide advice.

PHP 8.2 will be released on November 24, 2022: As a minor release, the new version anticipates the upcoming main version, in which elements marked as deprecated (obsolete) will be omitted. How to stay on the ball and work cleverly with the current state of the ming language is presented by PHP experts on the release day at () PHP.

The one-day online conference of dpunkt.verlag, voonze Developearound thePHP.cc focuses on best practices: From testing to performance, lean PHP, frameworks and architecture to security, the speakers will discuss pain points and present solutions that have proven themselves in practice. Together they make the audience fit for the next steps with PHP and in an AMA session as well as in Q&A sessions after each talk, the participants can bring in their questions.

Program Preview: Tuned – Best Practices for PHP

Arne Blankerts, co-founder and consultant thePHP.cc, knows only too well that everything sounds very easy in theory: Simply update all systems to the latest PHP version and you can use the new features of the language for further development. He shows how teams update older PHP versions, why it makes so much sense and which tools have proven themselves for this. In principle, it is not decisive which framework is used – the application logic is central. Since this question still plagues many teams, Blankert and his colleagues discuss a checklist at the conference to identify the most suitable framework for their own projects.

Dependency Upgrades and Lean PHP

All software has dependencies, including the programming language and the framework and libraries used. New versions with security fixes, bug fixes or new features are regularly released for these dependencies. A new version is not always fully compatible with its predecessor. It’s good for the teams that can rely on their test automation to answer the question of whether or not the new version of a dependency is problematic.

In his talk, Sebastian Bergmann shows best practices for securing dependency upgrades in projects with high test coverage and also discusses approaches for projects without test automation. The inventor of the PHPUnit testing framework explains how to build such tests yourself and thus ensure that the functionality of the software is maintained.

Team colleague and PHP expert Stefan Priebsch addresses event-based architectures and helps to rethink monolithic construction methods towards smaller components and microservices that streamline PHP and make it more powerful. He also discusses the question of why developers should write leaner software in the future, what that actually means and how they can achieve this.

