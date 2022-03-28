Latest newsIreland

Status Orange forest fire warning in place until Friday as hot temperatures continue

By: Brian Adam

There is a “high risk” of a forest fire in the coming days after Ireland’s hot-weather streak.

The Department of Agriculture confirmed that a Status Orange warning will be in place until Friday, April 1.

They said there is a high risk of a fire in “all areas where hazardous fuels such as dead grasses and shrub fuels such as heather and gorse exist.”

The Department continued: “Significant fire activity has been observed in recent days.

“Current ignition risks appear to be strongly associated with burning of vegetation on areas used for turf cutting with additional upland burning also observed,” they continued.

The Department has also issued advice to the public on what they can do to avoid causing outbreaks of fire.

  • Do not light or cause fires on open land or around forests
  • Dispose of smoking materials responsibly
  • Do not attempt to intervene or fight fires
  • Gather everybody and move to a safe fuel-free location such as a car park, upwind of fire
  • Call 999 or 112 to report a fire.

Last week, three crews of firefighters battled a gorse wildfire in Howth.

The fire broke out on Monday, March 21 near the Balscadden area.

Crew members from Kilbarrack, North Strand and Phibsborough stations worked together and successfully suppressed the fire after a couple of hours.

